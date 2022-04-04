Five charged over £300k Sandtoft cannabis grow
Officers attended a location on Sandtoft Industrial Estate on Friday 1 April.
Whilst inside the property, they uncovered a cannabis grow of more than 500 plants worth an estimated £300,000.
Five men have since been charged with being involved in the production of a class B drug.
Astrit Prenga (39), Luan Mara (36), Lefter Dhimpali (52) and Rakip Shima (24) all of no fixed abode, and Flogert Dervishi (35) of Springfield Park Road, Chelmsford, have been remanded to appear at Grimsby Crown Court on Tuesday 3 May.
If you have information that may assist with our investigation, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 16/40609/22.
Anyone with information around drug offences can get in touch with us by contacting 101 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.