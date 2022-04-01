Free parking at Lincolnshire coast ends this month

Car parking charges and tighter regulations will be brought in on Lincolnshire’s east coast during the peak months this year, starting at Easter.

From Good Friday (April 15) until Halloween (October 31) this year, parking charges will apply in coastal Lincolnshire County Council-owned car parks at Anderby Creek, Chapel Six Marshes, Huttoft, Marsh Yard and Wolla Bank.

It is a move that was announced by Lincolnshire County Council in September last year, in a bid to prevent large vehicles such as motorhomes from using the car parks for “unauthorised overnight stays”.

Charges will apply from 10am to 5pm, with car parks open from 6am to 10pm. No parking is allowed overnight between 10pm and 6am, and any vehicles over 6m in length are not allowed to use the car parks.

Visitors will need to pay by phone or online, with the charges being £1 for an hour, £2 for up to two hours or £4 for over two hours – disabled badge holders will be exempt from charges.

There will be no facilities to take payment for parking on site either via cash or card, and visitors will be required to pay through APCOA Connect.

Councillor Colin Davie, executive member for environment, and local member for Ingoldmells Rural, said: “As these sites have become more popular, increasingly they are frequented by motorhome users. The oversized nature of these vehicles has led to more incidences of obstructive parking, and greatly reduces the space available for other visitors to the beach.

“Also, with no facilities for these vehicles at the car parks, we often see grey water and waste left on site after unauthorised overnight stays.

“Residents have expressed concerns that introducing parking charges could cause drivers to park dangerously on nearby roads. As such, we’ve introduced waiting restrictions on nearby roads to maintain clear visibility at junctions, keep access roads clear and protect private accesses.

“I’m pleased to see that these sites are popular, and by introducing this enforceable parking order, we can ensure there is space to welcome as many visitors as possible to our beautiful coast.”