Gogglebox celebs attend wedding of Paul Chuckle’s son at Lincolnshire venue

A man believed to be from North Lincolnshire has been named as the first British national to be killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began earlier this year.

Scott Sibley, 36, was a British Army veteran who is believed to have travelled to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces, following the invasion of the Eastern European nation in February.

The man, originally from near Immingham in North Lincolnshire, is thought to have served in the Royal Logistics Corps and volunteered his services to fight in Ukraine, though the UK Foreign Office did not provide details as to why he was there.

He was described as the “bravest person” on a fundraiser set up on behalf of his family, which has raised more than £11,000 in just 24 hours. You can visit the GoFundMe page to donate here.

The GoFundMe page suggests Scott was killed on April 23, with news only breaking of his passing after the Foreign Office confirmed the death of a British national on Thursday.

A tribute on the fundraising page from close friends Craig and Sabrina Grant reads: “Scott was a son, father, brother and uncle. To me he was a friend like no other and the bravest person I’ve had the pleasure to have known, he was as good as a brother to me.

“His life may have been cut short but he lived to the full and did things the Sibs way, right until the end.”

It follows the ongoing saga surrounding Newark man Aiden Aslin and fellow Brit Shaun Pinner, who are both being help captive by Russian forces after surrendering in Mariupol earlier this month.

Both were paraded on Russian state television in handcuffs and looking beat down after their capture, and the last we have heard from either man was an ‘interview’ with Aslin, conducted by pro-Kremlin mouthpiece Graham Phillips. The video has since been removed from YouTube and Facebook.