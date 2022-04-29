Gogglebox celebs attend wedding of Paul Chuckle’s son at Lincolnshire venue
Congratulations Jack and Emma!
The youngest son of one half of the famous Chuckle Brothers television duo has got married in a ceremony at a Lincolnshire venue, and it was attended by some celebrity faces from Channel 4’s Gogglebox.
Cleatham Hall said it “felt totally honoured to host the wedding for Paul Chuckle’s son Jack and his beautiful bride Emma” – the new Mr and Mrs Elliott – last weekend.
The wedding venue near Gainsborough added that the couple “enjoyed a truly exclusive and private wedding here at Cleatham Hall”. Guests at the wedding included Gogglebox stars, siblings Sophie and Pete Sandiford, who have featured in the popular Channel 4 show since 2017.
Paul Chuckle said in a post on Instagram: “What an amazing weekend and a fantastic day celebrating our youngest son Jack’s marriage to Emma Louise with family and friends…a lot of emotion, laughter and fun…got our first daughter, Emma.”
Sophie Sandiford added: “Congratulations Jack and Emma.”
Cleatham Hall describes itself as “a country hotel hidden away on the Northern Lincolnshire border and Lincolnshire’s truly exclusive wedding and event venue”.