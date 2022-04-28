Leaders agree £1 sale of council assets valued at £215k to Lincolnshire parish

East Lindsey District Council leaders have agreed to hand over £215,000 of the authority’s assets to a parish council for just £1.

Executive members on Wednesday voted in favour of the move which will see Manby Park Tennis Courts and Children’s Play Area given to Grimoldby and Manby Parish Council for a peppercorn rate in a bid to save nearly £4,000 a year.

ELDC does not believe it can sell the facilities, and argues developing them would result in the loss of outdoor recreational facilities.

Executive member for finance Councillor Richard Fry said: “In strategic terms, these [assets] are considered to have limited to nil value.”

He added the number of listed buildings on the site would also hinder any further redevelopment.

The sites front on to Carlton Road and the children’s play area currently costs ELDC £3,705 a year to maintain.

The tennis courts are leased to the parish council at a peppercorn rent of £1.

The transfer contract includes restrictions on the site’s use and its redevelopment for commercial gain.

Councillor Tom Ashton said: “It is right and proper that these kinds of assets are maintained at the level which is closest to them.”

A request to include the Gatehouse near to Tedder Hall was also made, however, the council said it wanted to see if any prospective buyer of the council’s current headquarters wanted to include the building.

If not, the parish council could also be offered that building.

East Lindsey has had a spate of asset transfers in recent months, with Horncastle Town Council offered a number of locations including Stanhope Hall, the Wong Football Ground and the Cattle Market car park.

Woodhall Spa was given the Dambusters Memorial, the Spa Road public conveniences and the facilities at Royal Square, while Alford Town Council was transferred assets including the town’s Squash Club, several car parks and chunks of amenity land.

East Lindsey District Council is planning to move to a new £8.2 million headquarters in Horncastle in September this year.

The new building, part of a Further Education College and Public Sector Hub with Boston College, will open on Mareham Road.