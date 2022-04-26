Lincoln Bailgate pub to reopen after refurb next month
A new lease of life for the uphill pub
A popular pub in Lincoln’s Bailgate will reopen under new management next month after the completion of a refurbishment.
A sign previously seen outside The Prince of Wales Inn pub stated that owner Stonegate Pub Partners was offering a ‘fantastic business opportunity’.
The offer was for a Retail Partnership Tenancy with a guide rental price of £65,000 per annum, payable weekly in advance.
The pub’s lease ran out in March 2022 and the tenants handed in their notice to look for a new spot.
The tenants left on March 20 and a Facebook group was created called ‘What The Prince did next…’ with updates about the changes a trio from the Prince of Wales plan to make after taking over the Tap & Spile, promising they won’t be going “very far at all from our Prince of Wales roots”.
The Prince of Wales will be back open next month, with a notice on its Facebook page saying it is “currently closed for a refurb, we’ll be back – May 4th”.
There is also an event on the pub’s Facebook page for a launch party on Friday, May 13 as it looks to celebrate being back open again.