Lincoln Central Market revamp begins Monday
Major works to revamp building
Work to refurbish Lincoln’s Central Market will begin on Monday.
The last traders left the building on April 15 ahead of the multi-million pound works which will include the partial demolition and construction of a new two-storey extension to the south of the building (at Butchers Corridor), accommodating a new commercial unit, planned to be a restaurant, with a roof terrace.
A centrally located food court will also be housed inside the revamped building, while City Square and Sincil Street will be re-paved and the roof on the existing market building will be replaced.
New unisex and accessibly toilets will also be installed.
Kate Ellis, director for major developments at City of Lincoln Council said: “Ahead of works commencing on April 25, the remaining traders vacated the premises on April 15.
“Works at Lincoln Central Market are expected to be complete by the end of 2023.”
The council hopes the plans will compliment other developments in the city, including the £70 million Cornhill Quarter project and the £30 million Transport Hub.
The project has been given funding including £5.9 million from the Towns Fund, while £2.6 million will come from match funding from the Heritage Action Zone, the Public Works and Loan Board and council reserves.
