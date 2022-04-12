Lincolnshire drunk driver banned after almost crashing into police car
He was more than twice over the legal limit for alcohol
A 32-year-old man from Spalding who got into a car drunk and then nearly collided with a police car has been banned from driving for more than three years, but he avoided jail.
Cambridgeshire Police officers were patrolling Wellington Street in Peterborough in a marked police car at 9pm on December 17 last year.
A Ford Fiesta being driven by Daniel Taylor, of West Parade in Spalding, pulled out at a junction in front of them without giving way. The officers then had to take evasive action to pull Taylor over on St John’s Street.
The officers could smell alcohol on his breath and noticed his eyes appeared glazed and his speech slurred.
Taylor was breathalysed and gave a reading of 72, more than twice the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He went on to provide an evidential reading of 54 in custody.
He claimed in interview that he had only had one drink that night. However, he later pleaded guilty to drink driving when he appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, April 8.
He was disqualified from driving for three years and two months, as well as ordered to pay a £392 fine.
PC Scott Giles, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Taylor showed no regard for the safety of other road users when he made the decision to get behind the wheel so the ban is fully justified.”