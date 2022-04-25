Man charged with string of burglaries in Bourne
He’s due in the dock today
A 34-year-old man has been charged with a string of burglary offences in Bourne.
Daniel Jackman, of no fixed abode, will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this morning, Monday, 25 April.
He has been charged with burglaries at The Butterfield Centre on 6 April, Greetings from the Heart on 17 April, The Jubilee Pub on 17 April, Crown Wok on 24 April and Bourne Corn Exchange on 24 April.
Jackman has also been charged with an attempted burglary at Il Mulino on 17 April.