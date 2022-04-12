Police investigate assault at Grantham Asda
Fortunately, there were no serious injuries
We are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 40s was assaulted at Asda on Union Street, Grantham.
This is believed to have happened at around midday on Saturday (9th April). Thankfully she did not sustain any serious injuries.
We are particularly interested in speaking to a male member of the public who we believe witnessed the incident.
If you witnessed the incident or have any other information that can assist in our enquiries, get in touch.
By calling 101 quoting occurrence number 22000202188.
By emailing [email protected] quoting occurrence number 22000202188 in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.