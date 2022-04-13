Pre-trial hearing for Lincoln man charged with village murder
He will face trial in October
A man charged with murder following the death of 58-year-old Saulius Badgziunas in a Lincolnshire village has today (Wednesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.
Mr Badgziunas was found fatally injured at a property in School Lane, Broadholme, near Saxilby, on Monday, March 14.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of emergency services.
Rolandas Karbauskas, 48, of School Lane in Broadholme, was arrested at the scene and later charged with his murder by Lincolnshire Police.
Karbauskas, who was represented by Gordon Aspden QC, today (Wed) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing.
The case is listed for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on October 24 and is being prosecuted by William Harbage QC.
Karbauskas was remanded back into custody by Judge Simon Hirst until his trial.
Prior to the charge detective inspector Adrian Czajkowski from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident, and our primary goal is to bring justice to the family.
“We would like to reassure people that we believe this incident involved people who were known to each other. As always we are keeping an open mind on the circumstances which lead to his death.”
The family continue to ask for privacy while they deal with their tragic loss.