Scunthorpe student fundraising to secure place at Miss Teen Great Britain

She wants to inspire other young women and girls

A 16-year-old student from Scunthorpe has provisionally reached the grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain, but needs to raise a sponsorship fee of £350 to secure her place.

Annie Hartley-Sinclair, a pupil at The Axholme Academy in Crowle, paid £42 to secure a place in the semi-final before sending photos and completing a questionnaire for judges to consider.

She was then selected for the grand final, with the pageant for 16 to 19-year-olds due too take place on October 16 and 17.

Annie is proud to have been chosen to represent the area as Miss North Lincolnshire, but she needs sponsorship to carry on with her journey in the competition.

She has set up a fundraiser to help make sure she can take part in the final – she has already raised the £90 needed by this month’s deadline and now needs a further £260 to cover her place and costs associated with the competition.

She told The Lincolnite: “I saw it advertised all over Facebook and when I read about it I wanted to enter. When I got through to the final it spurred me on even more.

“To begin with I applied just for the fun of it. I was quite shocked as I didn’t think I’d get through. I feel very proud.

“Once it became more real I decided I wanted to inspire other young women and girls. I want to inspire them to believe they can be whoever they want to be in the future and choose whichever path they would like to take in life.”

If Annie reaches the final she will have to do a fashion and evening wear catwalk, as well as speaking with the judges, before her score is determined.

Annie, who hopes to work with children in the future, added: “I am more confident about the catwalk side of it as I did dancing when I was younger, but I am a bit nervous about the speaking. I am excited for the competition.”

Miss Teen Great Britain will take place after Little Miss Teen Great Britain (ages 10-12) and Miss Junior Teen Great Britain (ages 13-15), which both take place on October 14 and 15.

The finals of Miss Teen Great Britain include various activities and the grand finalists will all take part in photoshoots, a beauty queen challenge and ‘pyjama diva party’.

After Miss Teen Great Britain Annie also plans to take part in similar competitions in the future.