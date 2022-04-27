Six Lincolnshire MPs sanctioned by Russia and banned from entering country

Six of Greater Lincolnshire’s Members of Parliament have been the targets of Russian sanctions banning them from entering the country, as the Kremlin accuse them of being “the most active part” of the UK government’s own restrictions on the country.

The personal restrictions have been imposed on 287 British MPs by Russia’s foreign ministry on Wednesday, and it blocks the named members from entering the country of Russia as a result.

Among the list of MPs are six Greater Lincolnshire politicians: Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh, Boston and Skegness’ Matt Warman, Cleethorpes’ Martin Vickers, South Holland and The Deepings’ John Hayes, Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Caroline Johnson, and Louth and Horncastle member Victoria Atkins.

The Kremlin says this is a direct response to Britain’s imposing of similar sanctions on the Russian government, when 386 members of its lower House of Parliament were hit with restrictions on March 11 by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss – as tensions in Ukraine continue to amass.

The six Greater Lincolnshire MPs were included in the list because they, according to the Kremlin, took “the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London”, which they say has resulted in “Russophobic hysteria”.

Also included in the list are Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Newark MP Robert Jenrick, who has actively fought for the freedom of Nottinghamshire-born prisoner of war Aiden Aslin, currently being held captive by Russian troops.

Translated to English, a statement reported by state-owned Russian news agency RIA Novosti says: “In response to the decision taken on March 11 this year by the British government to include 386 deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on the sanctions list, on the basis of reciprocity, personal restrictions are being introduced against 287 members of the House of Commons of the British Parliament.

“These persons, who are now banned from entering the Russian Federation, took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London, contribute to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK.

“The hostile rhetoric and far-fetched accusations coming from the lips of British parliamentarians not only condone the hostile course of London, aimed at demonising our country and its international isolation, but are also used by opponents of a mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral cooperation.”

The county’s MPs not to be included in this list are Brigg & Goole’s Andrew Percy, Lincoln’s Karl McCartney, Grantham & Stamford’s Gareth Davies, Scunthorpe’s Holly Mumby-Croft and Great Grimsby’s Lia Nici.

Other notable omissions from the list of banned MPs are Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel, as well as Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner.