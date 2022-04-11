Teen yobs ’cause destruction’ at Lincoln cinema
Around £200 worth of damage was caused
Around 10 teenagers, who are thought to be aged between 14 and 15, allegedly caused around £200 worth of damage at Lincoln’s Everyman Cinema.
Lincolnshire Police were called at around 6pm on Friday, April 8 after a group of youths were said to have smashed vases and pulled up plants at the premises.
The group are said to have fled towards the city’s bus station.
Lincolnshire Police said: “It was reported to us at around 6pm and CCTV has been captured of the event and is being processed, as we look to identify those involved.”
Police enquiries are ongoing but anyone who believes they can help with the investigation should contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident number 344 of April 8.
Alternatively, information can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.
Meanwhile, police are also investigating a separate incident of criminal damage at Pescod Square Shopping Centre in Boston.
Regarding the Boston incident, Lincolnshire Police said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in Boston.
“The arrest was made after play equipment was damaged Pescod Square at around 11.35pm on Sunday, April 10.
“The man will be interviewed, and our enquiries are ongoing.”