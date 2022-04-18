Two Lincolnshire artists up against Adele, Sam Fender and more for Ivor Novello Award
Two of the five nominees from Lincolnshire
Lincolnshire singer-songwriters Holly Humberstone and Ella Henderson have been nominated for an illustrious Ivor Novello Award, alongside huge names such as Dave, Ed Sheeran and Adele.
The annual Ivor Novello Awards are named after the Welsh entertainer of the same name, and they celebrate songwriting and composing excellence in the music industry.
In the Best Song Musically and Lyrically category, an award previously won by the likes of Common People by Pulp, One Day Like This by Elbow and Paranoid Android by Radiohead, two of Lincolnshire’s shining lights have appeared on the nomination list for 2022.
Competing alongside Adele’s Easy on Me, Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under and Rag’n’Bone Man’s All You Ever Wanted will be Holly Humberstone with her Haunted House single, and Ella Henderson’s Tom Brennan collaboration Let’s Go Home Together.
The nomination comes off the back of Ella Henderson, born in Tetney, releasing her second studio album Everything I Didn’t Say last month, debuting at number eight on the UK Album Charts.
As for Humberstone, from Grantham, she made her maiden performance at the iconic Coachella Festival in America over the weekend, drawing a huge crowd as her stock continues to rise across the pond.
Holly’s debut album is due out at some point this year, fresh off the back of her Rising Star win at the BRIT Awards earlier this year.
The Ivor Novello Awards ceremony will be held at Grosvenor House in London on May 19, with some of music’s biggest names in attendance.