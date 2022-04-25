Ukrainian refugees thank ‘amazing’ Lincolnshire locals for emotional support
“They tell my child ‘everything will be okay'”
Ukrainian refugees being hosted in Lincolnshire have thanked residents for their ‘amazing’ support when they got together for a meet up near Sleaford.
The event, organised by Jonny Hoare who runs a support network for hosts, saw refugees meet up to share their experiences at South Rauceby Hall, two months on from the start of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
Some of the refugees have only been in the UK for a few days and say they can’t get over the warmth of their welcome.
One of the refugees staying, Olena Zviagolska, has praised the ‘amazing’ and ’emotional’ support from people in Lincolnshire and said locals have been hugging her child saying, ‘everything will be okay’.
Jonny said: “It’s very important for refugees to spend time together so they can share their experiences for their own health and wellbeing.”
It is hoped this event will be the first of many get togethers for Ukrainians living in Lincolnshire.