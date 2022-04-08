Wanted: Connor Tierney (25), from the Holbeach area
Have you seen him?
We are appealing for help in locating Connor Tierney (25) of Langwith Drive, Holbeach, who is wanted for breach of court bail.
He is on bail for a charge of robbery on 15 March in Long Sutton.
We believe he may be in the Spalding, Holbeach or Long Sutton areas and would urge anyone who sees him to contact the police.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the police immediately.
You can get in touch in one of the following ways:
Call 101, quoting incident number 20 of 7 April.
Email [email protected] putting “incident number 20 of 7 April” in the subject line.
Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online