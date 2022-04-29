Wanted man arrested after rooftop incident
Arrested in connection with numerous serious incidents
A 26-year-old man is in custody following an incident yesterday evening (Thursday, April 28) on Lincoln Boulevard, Grimsby.
Officers were carrying out enquiries when a man took to the roof of a property. A cordon was put in place for the safety of everyone in the area while emergency services brought the incident to a safe conclusion.
Shortly after 4.30am today (Friday, April 29) wanted man Ryan Tomney was arrested on suspicion of a number of serious offences in connection with the incident.
He was also arrested in connection with a number of separate serious incidents earlier this month.
Chief Superintendent Darren Wildbore said: “It was a challenging incident and I’m proud of the efforts and bravery shown by my staff and those of our emergency service partners who worked with us to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.
“This was a multi-agency operation whereby the policing intent was to protect the public in the vicinity. No injuries were sustained as a consequence of this incident, and my police officers and partners worked exceptionally hard to ensure this was resolved safely.
“My officers will remain in the area conducting enquiries and will continue to engage with the local community. I would like to thank residents for their patience whilst the incident was safely dealt with.”