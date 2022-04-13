Where are all the taxis?! Lincoln cab firm boss explains
The Lincolnite Podcast with Ronnie Byrne
The ongoing shortage of taxis in Lincoln looks no closer to coming to an end, a driver company director has told The Lincolnite Podcast.
Vladimir Kubjatko, director of A2B Cars in Lincoln, spoke about the current situation of driver scarcity, and what has caused it.
We asked why it’s so difficult to get a taxi in Lincoln at the moment? Vladimir spoke to Ronnie Byrne is today’s podcast episode.
