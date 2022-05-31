Call for ‘public discussion’ over continued attacks on Thatcher statue in Grantham

The Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire and the RAF Scampton Station Commander cut the first turf at the local base in a Queen’s Green Canopy tree planting event.

The project is part of the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis’ vision of planting trees at the five RAF stations in Lincolnshire, celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

RAF Scampton took part in the Queen’s Green Canopy tree planting event on Monday, May 30 and cut the first turf with RAF Station Commander, Wing Commander Neill Atkins.

Members of the community will continue the work of planting a further 10 trees. In the coming weeks, a tree lined pathway will be planted, complementing the community space at Scampton.

There was also an opportunity to celebrate a special milestone for Terry Martison who is the fire station manager at RAF Scampton. He was in the Royal Air Force, stationed at RAF Scampton, for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee and is now a civilian contractor again at the base for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Members of the Ben Club and Airplay Scampton, Spring Scampton Nursery and wider community members were also invited to the event.

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, which invites people from across the UK to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

As well as inviting the planting of new trees, The Queen’s Green Canopy will dedicate a network of 70 ancient woodlands across the United Kingdom and identify 70 ancient trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

Wing Commander Neill Atkins, RAF Scampton station commander, said: “Our community is excited to be participating in the Queen’s Green Canopy project, with planting trees at RAF Scampton to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Nearly 10 months of planning and discussion has taken place to get to this point, and we are pleased that we can now plant our trees.

“We are extremely honoured to have the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire present with us today [Monday] together with members of our community. As RAF Scampton is to close by December 2022, this is a fitting way to secure our ties with the community, investing in its future.”