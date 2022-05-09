4 hours ago

Date set for inquest after popular Lincoln teacher’s bridge incident death

His inquest will open tomorrow

Simon Stones worked as a teacher at LSST for 22 years. | Photo: The Priory Academy LSST, Lincolnite archive image

A date has been set for an inquest into the death of a popular Lincoln teacher who died in an incident on the A46 bypass last month.

Simon Stones – who worked as a teacher of history, politics & government, and sociology at The Priory Academy LSST for 22 years – died following an incident on the bridge between the Carholme and Riseholme roundabouts at 8.22am on Tuesday, April 19.

The inquest into the 50-year-old’s death will be overseen by coroner Paul Smith and is due to take place on Tuesday, May 10.

The local community was shaken by the loss of the much-loved teacher. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Mr Stones was described as a popular, talented and inspiring teacher, by academy head Jane Hopkinson, and there was an outpouring of grief from the community with floral tributes left at the scene of the incident.