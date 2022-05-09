Date set for inquest after popular Lincoln teacher’s bridge incident death
His inquest will open tomorrow
A date has been set for an inquest into the death of a popular Lincoln teacher who died in an incident on the A46 bypass last month.
Simon Stones – who worked as a teacher of history, politics & government, and sociology at The Priory Academy LSST for 22 years – died following an incident on the bridge between the Carholme and Riseholme roundabouts at 8.22am on Tuesday, April 19.
The inquest into the 50-year-old’s death will be overseen by coroner Paul Smith and is due to take place on Tuesday, May 10.
Mr Stones was described as a popular, talented and inspiring teacher, by academy head Jane Hopkinson, and there was an outpouring of grief from the community with floral tributes left at the scene of the incident.