Drug dealing ‘thug’ now behind bars

A drug dealing ‘thug’ has been sentenced to two and a half years behind bars after he was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

After entering a guilty plea Tomas Pearson, aged 25, of First Avenue, Grimbsy appeared at Grimsby Crown Court on Thursday 28 April for sentencing.

The court heard how he was pursued by officers in September 2020 after failing to stop when asked to do so.

Driving dangerously and at speed, in a ‘fast and furious’ manner, Tomas was no match for our officers who stopped him short while later.

After seizing and examining Tomas’s phone officers discovered his involvement in the supply of drugs in the area.

He appeared at court at an earlier date for charges of dangerous driving for which he received a suspended sentence.

Detective Constable Wayne Martin leading the investigation said: “I hope the sentence handed to Pearson serves as a stark warning to others looking to come to our communities to deal and distribute drugs. You’re not welcome here, and we will not tolerate it.

“This is an example where we have taken drugs off the streets of Grimsby, preventing the associated crime and anti-social behaviour that goes with this kind of offending.

“Drugs offences can cause significant disruption to our local communities, and we will continue to do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”

