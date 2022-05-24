Encanto and Harry Potter outdoor cinema showings at Lincolnshire Showground
West Side Story too!
Encanto, Harry Potter and West Side Story will all be shown during a three-day outdoor cinema experience at Lincolnshire Showground in September.
Tickets are on sale for West Side Story (2021) (September 16, gates open 6.30pm), Disney’s Encanto (September 17, gates open 6pm), and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (September 18, gates open 6.30pm) priced at £14.50 for a standard adult ticket, with customers advised to bring their own blanket and camping chair.
A VIP ticket priced at £20.50 includes a ‘luxury deck chair in a prime position’ and a 90g bag of sweet and salty popcorn, while child tickets cost £9.50.
Standard tickets are available for all three film showings at the time of publication, but the VIP tickets for Harry Potter have sold out, so it is advised to book quickly. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Hot food, snacks and a bar will be available on site, as well as toilets including accessible facilities. Picnics are welcome, but alcohol must be purchased on site only.
There will be music to enjoy before all three films with soundtracks of specially curated songs for Harry Potter and Encanto. There will be a soundtrack of songs from musicals over the years before the showing of West Side Story.
The events are run by Adventure Cinema and will go ahead even if it’s raining, but the organisers are hoping for a nice dry weekend.