Fire investigation begins after blaze rips through Louth homes

An investigation has begun after a fire ripped through the roofs of three terraced houses in Louth.

The fire on Gresley Road was called in at around 1.30am on Wednesday, May 18. Crews from Louth, Binbrook, Mabelthorpe, Grantham and Alford initially attended the scene to battle the fire, and nearby residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed.

No casualties were reported in the fire, which was extinguished using breathing apparatus, three hose reels, a main jet and thermal imaging cameras.

Photos from the scene show the damage to the roofs of the properties, with sections of them totally blackened and destroyed. A police cordon has also been put in place.

Lincolnshire Police have been approached for a statement but have not yet responded by the time of publishing.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and a fire investigation is taking place on Wednesday morning.

Occupants of the homes were provided support from the British Red Cross’ Lincolnshire Emergency Response team.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “This involves three terraced houses – damage by fire predominantly to roof spaces and upstairs, with damage by smoke to remainder of properties. No casualties reported. Fire investigation is taking place this morning.”