Police appeal for witnesses as Louth fire probe continues

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witness as the investigation continues into a fire which ripped through the roofs and caused severe damage to three terraced houses in Louth.

The fire on Gresley Road was called in to Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue in the early hours of on Wednesday, May 18. Crews from Louth, Binbrook, Mabelthorpe, Grantham and Alford initially attended the scene to battle the fire, and nearby residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed.

The incident was reported to police just after 12.30am and officers attended to provide support on scene. No casualties were reported in the fire and Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue launched a fire investigation on Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and Lincolnshire Police said: “While we are keeping an open mind about the circumstances, we are working with the fire investigators in an attempt to establish the cause, with is currently being investigated by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

“We would like to appeal for anyone who may have been in the area of Gresley Street in the time leading up to the fire being reported, or immediately afterwards, to contact police with any information. If you have any dashcam or Go-Pro footage of the area or incident of that time we would also like to see it.”

Photos from the scene show the damage to the roofs of the properties, with sections of them totally blackened and destroyed.

A police cordon was put in place and occupants of the homes were provided support from the British Red Cross’ Lincolnshire Emergency Response team.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “This involves three terraced houses – damage by fire predominantly to roof spaces and upstairs, with damage by smoke to remainder of properties. No casualties reported. Fire investigation is taking place this morning.”

*Louth Update* Fire damage to roofs & first floors of 3 properties. Crews extinguished using breathing apparatus, 3 hose reels, 1 main jet & thermal imaging cameras. No casualties reported. @BRCLIncsER provided support to occupants. Cause is to be determined — Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) May 18, 2022

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 9 of May 18.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.