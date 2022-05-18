Five crews scrambled to serious building fire in Louth
Efforts to put out the fire continued into the morning
Fire crews remain at the scene of a severe building fire which began in Louth overnight.
The blaze was called in at around 1.30am on Wednesday, May 18, concerning a building on Gresley Road.
Crews from Louth, Binbrook, Mablethorpe, Grantham and Alford were called to battle the fire, and nearby residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said the incident was still ongoing at around 6am and that crews from Caistor and Horncastle were assisting with damping down efforts.
People living in the area reported that flames had engulfed at least three homes. The extent of the damage has not yet been officially confirmed.
It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.