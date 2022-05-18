Five crews scrambled to serious building fire in Louth

The ‘It’s Not a Job’ campaign, launched in March 2022, continues to build momentum in Lincolnshire as it shines a light on the fantastic care professionals already working in the adult social care sector.

To attract more people to the profession, Lincolnshire County Council celebrates carers with short film depicting a day in the life of two carers, Kai Wade (21) from Lincoln and Gina Bennett (45) from Boston.

The film shows a typical working day; the carers enjoy the company of their service users, and the sense of purpose gained by supporting someone to continue living independently is a clear message throughout.

The film goes beyond showing how rewarding and valuable the home care profession can be, it also highlights the benefits to the carer for their work-life balance. Gina finishes her shift in time for an afternoon dog walk, and Kai spends quality time at the dinner table with his siblings.

Gina has worked her way up from carer, through to senior carer and now works as a CQL for Cera Care in Boston. She said, “It is where my heart lies, I really enjoy this line of work; it’s rewarding and enjoyable. I’d say, do this job if you genuinely care – happy people make a happy workplace.”

Kai works for Fosse Healthcare in Lincoln as a management support officer; his role involves both administrative duties and providing care in the home.

He said, “I took an interest in home care because I have family working in the sector. Since I started, I’ve found I’m more in touch with my compassionate side and I’ve developed my people skills through getting to know the people I care for and colleagues in the office.”

A career in adult social care allows people to make a difference to the lives of others whilst still having time for other commitments. Prior experience and qualifications are not essential. What is most important is kindness, patience, and compassion. Care providers are looking for people with transferrable skills and a good work ethic.

A network of nine home care providers work with Lincolnshire County Council to deliver the home care service across the county. Lincolnshire County Council has created a handy, short online form to help people in Lincolnshire connect with their local care providers to find flexible home care roles.

A single enquiry form on the webpage streamlines the process by connecting jobseekers with the care providers most suited to their location and preferences. Upon completing the short form, one of the county’s homecare providers will be in touch to answer questions and help to find a suitable role.

Find out more about starting a career in care