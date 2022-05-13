Four taxi drivers’ licences suspended after falling behind disclosure checks
Meeting held behind closed doors
Four taxi drivers in East Lindsey have had their licences suspended after falling behind with DBS checks.
East Lindsey District Council’s Licensing Committee on Monday examined a list of drivers who had not kept up with their subscription to an online DBS update service – a requirement of the council since September 2020.
The meeting took place behind closed doors but the council has now revealed the results of discussions.
Councillors voted in favour of officer recommendations to suspend the licences to make sure drivers and passengers are safe.
An officer’s report said: “The council has a duty to ensure any person to whom it grants a hackney carriage or private hire vehicle driver’s licence is a fit and proper person.
“The overriding purpose of… licensing is public safety and where there is a risk to public safety, action should be taken as soon as possible to minimise that risk.”
The names of the drivers have been hidden behind exempt information.
The drivers can get their licence reinstated by providing the licensing team with a new Enhanced DBS Disclosure no more than 28 days old and to the ‘other workforce (taxi and private hire driver) – child & adults barred list’ check criteria.