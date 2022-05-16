Lincoln Rugby Club fundraiser games and Tuilagi brothers’ new festival

Lincoln Rugby Club will host a fundraiser and memorial games this weekend, while two famous stars of the sport – Freddie and Manu Tuilagi – have launched a new festival taking place near the city next month.

Lincoln RFC will play against Combined Services Barbarians at 3pm on Saturday, May 21 for the Tom Barton Shield and to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund. The shield is named after former chairman and player Tom Barton who remains a very popular member of the club.

Prior to the match Lincoln Ladies will face a Barbarians side at 12pm for the inaugural Steve Burns Shield, which will be played in memory of their former coach who sadly died in 2020.

Any players interested in having a run out should contact Lincoln Ladies Team Manager Jodie Hill by emailing [email protected].

Lincoln Touch will also be playing some social games on the day to help showcase their sport to everyone in attendance.

Meanwhile, three Lincoln players represented the local region in matches at the weekend.

First team forward Ben Crowe played for Midlands Under-20s against North Under-20s in the Fergus King MBE Memorial Game at Durham City RUFC. Scunthorpe’s Jack Brunt also featured for the Midlands team.

North Under-20s won the match 36-17, which was played in tribute to the ‘great rugby man of Durham and the north’ Fergus King.

Six Lincolnshire players featured for NLD Women in their second pool match of the RFU Gill Burns County Cup, which ended in a 26-12 victory against Cumbria.

Stamford were represented by NLD captain Hannah Dennis and Jess Pearce, who played alongside four other players from Lincolnshire clubs – Jenna Bierton, Georgina Tomlinson (both Lincoln), Tash Champion (Boston), and Cassie Milestone (Scunthorpe).

Milestone and Champion, as well as Olivia Chantry and Ella Jonson, scored the tries for NLD and Hannah Vandersluis added three conversions.

Assistant coach Paul Beard said: “The team performed excellently and were deserved winners on the day.

“We’ve worked really hard on gelling the ladies together through the programme and this game feels like a real breakthrough moment in that.

“Personally, it’s also excellent to see more representation from Lincolnshire within the squad, which is a credit to all the hard work going on at the clubs in this area.”

Former Leicester Tigers and Samoa rugby star Freddie Tuilagi, who is now head coach at Market Rasen & Louth, will be hosting the first Tuilagi Sports & Music Festival at Tuilagi-Laird Park next month.

Freddie organised the festival with his brother Manu, who plays for Sale Sharks and England, and their friend Daniel Laird. It will take place on Wood Lane in Norton Disney on June 3 and 4 – tickets start at £40 and can be purchased here.

The festival includes DJ sets from rugby legends Martin Offiah and James Haskell, as well as a talk on the main stage from England head coach Eddie Jones, with a Q&A hosted by Sky Sports presenter Jenna Brooks.

The England boss will also be running a coaching session alongside one of his players, and Freddie’s brother, Manu Tuilagi.

Other guest speakers including Matt Hampson, founder of the Matt Hampson Foundation, and England Women captain Sarah Hunter.

There will also be a tournament called Bro 7s for Men’s, Women’s, and Touch rugby sides – enter a team here or for more information email [email protected].