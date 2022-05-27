Lincoln star Colin McFarlane: The man behind the voice
A conversation with the star of Peppa Pig and The Dark Knight
With a voice recognised across the globe, Colin McFarlane stands as one of the biggest stars to come out of Lincoln.
Star of stage and screen, Colin spoke to The Lincolnite Podcast this week, to discuss his work, family, and his own roots in the city.
Colin has starred in major motion pictures including ‘Batman Begins’ and ‘The Dark Knight’, and also voices characters in iconic children’s TV shows Peppa Pig and Hey Duggee.
When asked about his association with Lincoln, Colin told host Ronnie Byrne about moving to the city as a child with an RAF family.
While spending most of his time in London, Colin regularly makes the journey to North Hykeham, where his parents still live.
Colin also gives examples of the many voices he does for television shows, including the iconic voice from ‘The Cube’ in both the UK and the USA.
Listen to the full interview here:
The interview comes in the same week Colin hosted the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards, celebrating the best businesses across the county, in a variety of different sectors.
