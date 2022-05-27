Lincolnshire golfer, 84, amazes local club with double hole in one

There is said to be around a one in 12,500 chance of getting a hole in one, but an 84-year-old golfer from Lincolnshire with “magic in his swing” achieved just that…and he did it twice.

Stephen Chadwick approached hole five on a typical Monday at Market Rasen Golf Club and he struck the ball so sweetly it went in the hole in just one shot – a feat witnessed by Brian Hodgson. On the Tuesday he approached hole 12, with a stroke index of nine, twice the difficulty of his first success…and he did it again!

Speaking about the second hole in one, Stephen said: “I didn’t see it. My compatriot saw it and I thought they were winding me up, but it turned out I’d hit the green and got it into the hole.”