Man arrested after RTC in New Road, Spalding
He was taken in police custody for questioning
A 29-year-old man from the Spalding area has been arrested on suspicion of GBH in connection with this incident.
He is currently in police custody for questioning.
ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE:
We are appealing for witnesses and information after a collision in Spalding early this morning.
Police were alerted to the incident on New Road at 4.41am after a man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were injured as they were crossing the road. Their injuries are not thought to be serious.
It is believed that a dark coloured car was involved. Enquiries are still underway to establish the exact make and model.
If you witnessed the incident or think you may have seen the vehicle involved before or after, or have any dashcam footage, we would like to hear from you. Please contact us via one of the following ways:
- By emailing [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 104 of 01/05/2022.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 104 of 01/05/2022.
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Incident 104 of 01/05/2022