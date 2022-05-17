Man found with serious head injury in Spalding
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening
We are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage and CCTV after a man was located with a serious head injury.
Our force control room received a report of an injured man in Swan Street, Spalding, at 3.25pm on Sunday 15 May.
The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Detective Inspector Paul Coleman said: “We are carrying out investigations into this incident. At this stage it is unclear how this man sustained his injuries so we are keeping an open mind.
“We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at around the time the incident happened.”
If you can assist us with our investigation, please call us on 101 and quote incident 256 on 15 May. You can also email [email protected] – please remember to quote incident 256 of 15 May.