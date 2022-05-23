No monkeypox cases confirmed in Lincolnshire as three week self-isolation returns

No monkeypox cases have been found yet in Lincolnshire, public health bosses have confirmed.

There have been 20 confirmed cases in the UK since the virus began spreading a month ago.

The public has been reassured the risk to them remains low.

Lincolnshire public health teams say they are continuing to work with the UK Health Security Agency to monitor the situation.

People who have been in close contact with someone who has caught the virus should isolate for 21 days, according to the latest guidance from the UK Health Security Agency.

Warning signs to look for include unusual rashes and lesions.

Andy Fox, assistant director of Lincolnshire Public Health, said: “We are aware of reports of a small number of recent cases of monkeypox in England.

“Although there are currently no confirmed or suspected cases in Lincolnshire, we are working with the UK Health Security Agency to monitor the situation.

“Monkeypox is usually a mild and self-limiting illness, and the virus that causes it does not spread easily between people. The risk to the population remains low, however we would suggest that anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body should contact NHS 111 if they have concerns.”

The rare virus is usually found in parts of Africa, and doesn’t usually spread easily between people.

Around 80 cases have been confirmed around the world.

The early symptoms of monkeypox include a fever, headache and back pain or aching muscles.

A rash can develop which will often spread from the face to other parts of the body. It will usually clear up after 14 to 21 days.