Oops! Firefighters rescue teen stuck in baby swing in Gainsborough
There’s always one!
A Gainsborough teenager may be feeling a little red faced this morning after firefighters were called to free them from a baby swing.
Crews from Gainsborough were called to the swings on Ropery Road in the town just after 7pm on Saturday, April 30.
News of the incident was mercifully brief in the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Twitter post.
Fire crews also dealt with numerous garage fires in the county overnight, a collision and a car fire on the A15.