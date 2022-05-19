Police hunt for wanted men from Grimsby

The cause of a fire which ripped through the roofs of three homes in Louth is ‘undetermined’ after the completion of an investigation by Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue.

The fire on Gresley Road was called in to Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue in the early hours of on Wednesday, May 18. Crews from Louth, Binbrook, Mabelthorpe, Grantham and Alford initially attended the scene to battle the fire, and nearby residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed.

The incident was reported to police just after 12.30am and officers attended to provide support on scene, where fortunately no casualties were reported.

Photos from the scene show the damage to the roofs of the properties, with sections of them totally blackened and destroyed.

A police cordon was put in place and occupants of the homes were provided support from the British Red Cross Lincolnshire Emergency Response team. Couple Simmone Proud and Daniel “Pez” Perry – who previously appeared on Channel 4’s Skint programme – are said to live in one of the homes, according to the Grimsby Telegraph.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Following examinations by fire investigators the cause of the fire is undetermined. We are continuing to keep an open mind while we investigate the circumstances, and would renew our appeal for anyone with information to come forward.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “The fire investigation has been completed and at present has been deemed as undetermined.”

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witness and anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 9 of May 18.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.