Reports of burglary in Lincoln

We are urging Lincoln residents to remain vigilant after reports of burglaries in the Lincoln area last week.

On Friday (27th May), we received three reports of burglaries on Martin Street and Newark Road. A sum of cash, bank cards, jewellery and electronic equipment were believed to have been stolen from the properties.

Ian Richardson, Inspector for Lincoln North East, said: “Burglars are often opportunistic thieves who seek out any opening that they can take advantage of, specifically, doors and windows that are left open or unlocked. It’s vital to leave your home secure whenever you leave it, so you don’t fall victim to this crime.

“There are a few steps you can take to deter thieves, such as ensuring all doors and windows are closed and locked before heading out and ensuring valuables are out of sight.”

Checklist for securing your home before you leave it

• Ensure any valuables are out of sight.

• Make sure you close and lock all your doors and windows, even if you’re only going out for a few minutes.

• Keep handbags away from the letterbox or cat flap and ensure keys are kept away from doors and windows as a thief could hook keys or valuables through a small opening.

• Lock your shed or garage and ensure the side gate is locked.

• If you’re out all day, it’s advisable to use a time device to automatically turn lights and a radio on at night.

For more advice on how to keep your home secure, visit our Crime Prevention page.