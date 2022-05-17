Rosanne Kirk is the 817th Mayor of Lincoln

Councillor Rosanne Kirk has become the 817th Mayor of the City of Lincoln.

She took over the mayoral office from Jackie Kirk in an emotional ceremony at the city Guildhall on Tuesday, which also saw Jasmit Kaur Phull named Sheriff.

The handover saw several historic landmarks, with this being the first time there have been three consecutive female mayors, and Mrs Phull being the first Sihk Sheriff.

The new Mayor Kirk was born in Coventry and is a long-time Birchwood councillor, whose road safety campaign led to her being invited to meet then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

She paid tribute to the city, saying: “I fell in love with Lincoln when I first came here 23 years ago, and chose to remain in what I believe is the most beautiful city on England.

“I thought then and still think that it has a bright and progressive future ahead of it.”

Councillor Jackie Kirk was praised for her enthusiasm in the 181 engagements she completed during her mayoral year, with one speaker saying she doubtless would have undertaken more if it wasn’t for the pandemic.

The ceremony also saw Jasmit Kaur Phull, a biomedical scientist at Lincoln County Hospital, inducted as Sheriff.

She said: “I was born in Mumbai and have travelled the world, but have always felt that the City of Lincoln was my home.”

Councillor Sue Burke said Mrs Phull was a worthy candidate for the ceremonial role of Sheriff, saying: “Wherever she is needed in the cause of justice and fairness, she will surely be found.”

The ceremony was a far-cry from last year’s handover, when Covid restrictions forced councillors to meet at the socially-distanced Cathedral Chapter House instead and speeches were banned.

During her tenure, the new Mayor Kirk will raise awareness of prostate cancer and support the urology department at the County Hospital.

Councillor Anne Dorrian was also appointed Boston’s 487th Mayor on Monday.

The former teacher and youth worker said: “My wish for the forthcoming year is to get out and meet as many people as possible and I’d love folk to visit me in the Mayor’s Parlour for a cup of tea and a chat. I want residents to feel welcome and to know that I’m there to serve everyone.”