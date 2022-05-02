‘They were just a normal family’: Neighbour’s shock at Sleaford double death
‘I heard loads of sirens and police were sterilising the scene’
A neighbour who lives next to the house in Sleaford where a man and woman were found dead on Sunday afternoon has described her shock at the incident.
Police were called to a red brick terrace property in George Street, less than a mile from Sleaford town centre, just after 4pm on May 1 – a woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found dead with injuries and a man, thought to be in his 40s, was also deceased.
Officers launched an investigation and earlier today confirmed they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths, although enquires about the circumstances of the incident are still ongoing.
It is understood two cars were towed away from the property overnight which still has washing hanging in the garden and a children’s trampoline.
One neighbour, who knew the occupants, said a couple with two children had been living at the property, which backs onto a local play park, for around three or four years.
She said: “I was just upstairs at around 4pm when loads of sirens started coming down the street, so I looked out the window.
“There were five police cars, a police van and a paramedic car parked outside the house.
“The police told us we couldn’t go further down the street as they were sterilising the scene.”
The woman said she had waved to the mother who lived at the property just a few days ago.
“When they moved in the dad came over and asked if his daughter could play with my children,” she added.
“They were just a normal decent family who went off to work and then came home.
“I think he [the dad] worked at a local factory somewhere, and I actually waved at the mum when I went past and saw her in the car earlier this week.
“Everything seemed fine.”
“It is just such a shock, they were normal people.”
A young couple today left flowers and a lantern at the scene, but were too distressed to speak.
Formal identification of the deceased individuals has yet to be carried out, with postmortem examinations due later this week.
A police cordon is in place at the property while forensics teams complete their examinations. Officers are also in the area carrying out enquiries.
Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, who is leading the enquiry, said: “We still have several lines of enquiry to look into to establish the exact circumstances around what has happened, and postmortem examinations have yet to take place to find out what caused the deaths of both of these people, but I am satisfied that, at this moment, we do not need to look for anyone else in connection with this investigation.
“I appreciate there may be a good deal of public interest and concern in relation to this tragic incident and we’re working hard to establish the facts, but I want to make clear that we do not think there is any wider threat to the public. As soon as we can update with more information, we will.”
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.