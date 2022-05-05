Thousands raised for mother’s funeral and children after couple found dead in Sleaford

Flowers and tributes have been left outside the couple’s home

More than £5,000 was raised in just 11 hours by a heartbroken community to cover funeral costs for a much-loved mum found dead with her partner in Sleaford.

Money raised will also go to the couple’s children.

Lincolnshire Police were called to a terrace property in George Street, less than a mile from Sleaford town centre, just after 4pm on May 1, where they discovered the bodies of 33-year-old Diana Gabaliene and her husband 40-year-old Deividas Gabalis.

The community is still in shock, with flowers and tributes left outside the house.

Post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out on Thursday, May 5 into the deaths.

The couple, from Lithuania, are understood to have three children.

Police previously said that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths, but enquiries about the circumstances of the incident are still ongoing.

The force’s Family Liaison Officers are also in contact with the families as the investigation continues.

Lina Lukše created a GoFundMe page to raise money cover the funeral costs, and any money left over will be given to Diana’s sister, who is will take care of the children and is their godmother.

On the fundraising page, Lina said: “Our beloved friend, sister and mother, Diana Gabaliene, left us all with the greatest pain and incurable wounds. Our angel flew away, raising her wings high, too early and against her will.

“No one thought that our meeting, message or conversation was going to be the last.

“She wanted to live, to create and to share. She wanted to be loved.

“She didn’t have enough time to make her dreams come true.

“She didn’t have enough time to teach her children things that only a loving mother could teach.

“Our never-ending tears don’t turn into coins, and they are sorely needed at the moment to accompany Diana on her last journey and help her beloved children begin a new phase in their lives.

“Everyone who has asked how you can contribute at this difficult hour is invited to join and donate as much as you can. The money will be used to cover the funeral expenses and the rest will be handed over to Diana’s sister (the children’s godmother) who will take care of the children.

“Please do not speculate on any information, avoid angry comments, and respect the family privacy.”

Two local fitness businesses also paid tribute to Diana, including Sleaford Fight Academy who said “she leaves us with a huge hole in the heart of this club”.

Diana’s employer Glenholme Healthcare Group put out a statement in which they described her as a “highly valued member of the team” who will “be missed by colleagues and residents alike”.

A neighbour who lives next to the house in Sleaford where the couple were found dead described her shock at the incident.

On Monday morning, specialist officers could be seen removing vital evidence from the home, where clothes remain on a washing line and children’s toys are scattered around the garden.