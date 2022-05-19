Witness appeal after assault in Cleethorpes

Officers investigating reports of an assault on Lindum Road on Sunday 17 April are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

It is believed that an altercation took place between a man and two women in Market Place, Cleethorpes at around 5am. Another man is said to have intervened and he and the women then got into a taxi and left the area.

The taxi travelled from the Market Place to Lindum Road, via Short Street, and was allegedly followed by a Black Mercedes, which was described as driving erratically.

After exiting the taxi, the man is reported to have been hit by the Mercedes leaving him with serious injuries.

Extensive enquires have been carried out and officers are now appealing to the taxi driver to come forward as we believe he may have vital information that could assist our investigation.

If this was you, or you witnessed the incident or have any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time, please call our non-emergency 101 line, quoting log 161 of 17 April.