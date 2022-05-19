Woman dies in Marsh Lane, Orby crash
Collision was outside a caravan park
Police are saddened to report that a 67-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle collision.
At 12:42pm, officers received reports of a collision involving a blue Ford Focus and a blue Renault Luton van just outside Herons Mead Caravan Park on Marsh Lane, Orby.
Marsh Road, Marsh Lane on East Side Marsh and Burgh Road was closed just before 1:30pm and is likely to remain closed for some time.
The female driver of the Focus was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.
The male and female passenger of the Focus were also taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.
The driver and passenger of the van sustained injuries, which are not believed to be serious, and were also taken to hospital.
We are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the collision to get in touch in one of the following ways below.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 191 of 19th May.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 191 of 19th May in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.