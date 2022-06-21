1940s weekend returning to Lincoln this July for summer bonanza

Lincoln will embrace the spirit of the good old days with the return of 1940s Weekend in the city this summer.

Lincoln’s 1940s Weekend runs from July 23 to 24 this year, organised and funded by Lincoln Business Improvement Group, and there’s plenty to look forward to.

The free event will have classic vehicle displays and all things 1940s in the heart of Lincoln’s historic Cathedral Quarter. It is the first time the weekend has been able to take place since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weekend will contain a packed a schedule of entertainment, such as live music, pop-up street theatre, vintage and antique markets, and food and drink stalls in local businesses.

There will also be an exciting Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast, with Spitfires, Hurricanes and Lancaster Bombers taking part – weather permitting.

The Bailgate and Castle Hill areas will transform into 1940s havens, with traders offering antiques, vintage clothing, confectionary and artwork from the time – as streets are decorated with patriotic bunting.

Lee Roberts, Operations Manager for Lincoln BIG said: “After not being able to deliver the event for the last couple of years we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the Lincoln 1940’s event.

“The main hub of the event will take place in the historic Bailgate and

Uphill area of Lincoln, but make sure to look out for other pop-up activities across the city to compliment the weekend.

“The weekend will be full of period performances, memorabilia and activity. We encourage everyone to come in period dress to add to the family friendly atmosphere with prizes on offer to the best dresses visitors as well as best dressed business.”

To find out more about the event, visit the Lincoln BIG website.