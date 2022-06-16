Cheap housing plan rejected in village with ‘astronomical property prices’

It’s so bad that young people are having to move away

A scheme which hoped to provide affordable homes in Fulbeck is “dying” due to house prices has been rejected.

The plans were drawn up by a local resident who wanted to make it cheaper for people to live in Fulbeck out of concern that young people were being left behind.

But councillors said that the “out of character” design meant that it wasn’t close to being acceptable.

Ten of the 12 entry-level homes would have been priced affordably, with the aim to get people their first homes, and the remaining two would have been for market.

The six pairs of semi-detached homes would have been built on South Heath Lane in the village, with a mix of two and three bed properties.

However, South Kesteven District Council officers said it broke of a number of development plan rules.

James Rigby, the agent for the applicant, told the planning committee: “The applicant has grown up and lives in Fulbeck. He has an unwavering desire to improve life for the village and people who live there.

“He is concerned that the village is dying as property prices rise astronomically. People with strong connections have to move away in order to get that all-important first step on the property ladder.

“Surveys have shown that there is a need for affordable housing. Fulbeck’s prices are much higher than those in the rest of the district and wider Lincolnshire.”

Councillor Helen Crawford asked why the plans had utilised “modern, urban design which was out of character with the rest of the village.”

Mr Rigby said that the intent had been to embrace the latest, green design methods.

Councillor Dilks, who seconded refusal, said: “There are too many barriers to making this acceptable. Officers have put in time to try and make this acceptable, but it just isn’t there. It’s nowhere near it.”

The committee voted unanimously to refuse the plans.