Did you see an incident on Rebourne Street in Grimsby?
Officers investigating an incident on Rebourne Street in Grimsby, that happened around 8pm on Saturday 4 June 2022, are appealing for witnesses to contact us.
It was reported that a number of men were fighting in the street, and some were injured, although not thought seriously.
Two men were arrested at the scene and have since been release as we continue with our investigations.
If you saw anything, have mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 499 of 4 June 2022.