Extended jail sentence for “dangerous” man after Birchwood stabbing

A “dangerous” young man who stabbed a victim four times during an attack in broad daylight on a Lincoln estate was today (Monday) given an extended sentence of seven years and three months.

Reardon Cronin, 21, was sentenced to five years and three months imprisonment, and will serve a further two years on extended licence, after he admitted wounding Steven Slezak, 48, during a violent attack outside his home on Lincoln’s Birchwood estate.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Mr Slezak had visited Cronin’s girlfriend, Holly Adams, at her home on the estate after being told their relationship was not going well.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said Mr Slezak offered to take Cronin’s girlfriend for a walk after noticing bruising on her legs.

The court heard Cronin was also at the property and pursued Mr Slezak.

Mr Howes told the court Mr Slezak remembered being punched to the floor and then noticing a different feeling.

“The way he touched me I knew I’d been stabbed,” Mr Slezak said.

“I remember him doing that twice.”

Mr Slezak suffered bleeding to his face and lost consciousness twice, once before paramedics arrived, Mr Howes told the court.

A witness saw Cronin picking up a green handled knife which was later found by a police dog.

Cronin was pursued by members of the public and claimed Mr Slezak had robbed his girlfriend of £25.

Mr Slezak was taken to the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham with stab wounds to his chest, right elbow, right hand and thumb.

He spent three days in hospital, including a period in intensive care.

Police were called to reports of the disorder at Larchwood Crescent in Birchwood at 2.52pm on 24 March, 2022.

In a written statement Cronin told police he was not involved and had been at a shop when the incident occurred.

Cronin, of Lowedges Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding Mr Slezak with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm on 24 March.

He also admitted a second offence of possessing a bladed article, namely a kitchen knife, in Larchwood Crescent, Lincoln

Neils Sands, mitigating, said Cronin had written a letter of apology to both Mr Slezak and his family who were ashamed of him.

Mr Sands told the court an experienced probation officer had formed the view that Mr Cronin was dangerous.

“An extended licence period, I have instructions is something that I would not argue against.

“It would achieve what he wishes, and the community wishes, no further offences,” Mr Sands added.

The court heard Cronin had a number of serious convictions, including assaulting a P.E teacher while in custody at Doncaster Prison.

Passing sentence Judge John Pini QC concluded Cronin was dangerous despite his young age and warned: “If he carries on like this he is going to end up killing someone.”

Detective Inspector Remy Simon from Lincolnshire Police said: “This was particularly nasty assault which resulted in serious injuries which have had a profound effect on the victim, both physically and mentally. The response of our officers was swift and meant that we quickly identified a suspect and made an arrest.

“This was a thorough investigation with several lines of enquiry and involved forensics experts, Response officers, and investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Thanks to their hard work we are able to see justice served in this case.”