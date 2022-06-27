Fall Guys: ‘What has four legs and is located in Skegness?’
The Mayor was in town to unveil the bench
Creators of popular online video game Fall Guys have sponsored a bench in Skegness, the only of its kind in the UK, to celebrate the game being free to play.
Fall Guys is a platform battle royale game which can be played across multiple console platforms, from Nintendo Switch to Playstation and Xbox.
The aim of the game is to make it through a series of randomly selected mini-game rounds, with obstacle courses and tag-type competitions to find the last player standing.
It was developed by Mediatonic and published by Epic Games, the software developer best known for its roles in the Fortnite and Gears of War game series.
A video was uploaded to the official Fall Guys YouTube channel on Thursday, June 23, titled ‘what has four legs and is located in Skegness’.
In the video, it is explained that “marketing gave us a bag of monies” and that money was spent on sponsoring just one bench in the UK, and it was here in Lincolnshire.
Found at Birchwood Fishing and Camping on Mill Lane in Skegness, the Official Fall Guys Bench has been made in celebration of the game being free to play for all.
An unveiling ceremony was attended by two of the jelly bean characters you see in the game, as well as the Jolly Fisherman and the Mayor of Skegness.
The bench has been machined using high quality oak, and will be open for all to use, much like the free nature of Fall Guys the game.