Firefighters tackle blaze at British Steel in Scunthorpe

Arts venue The Drill has launched a new casual dining menu with an array of flavours and choices and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The Drill, on Free School Lane, opened towards the end of last year after Lincoln College Group stepped in to rescue the historic arts venue and save it from liquidation. It opened to show the Christmas panto of Aladdin before closing for final renovations, and then officially opening its doors to the public in February 2022.

The venue isn’t just about entertainment though as a new daytime food menu has been launched at The Drill’s restaurant – Limelight – with customers currently able to dine in the cafe bar area to enjoy a range of dishes.

The daytime menu includes various flatbreads, hot sub rolls and loaded fries, as well as small plates such as spicy chorizo, butter bean and tomato stew, deep fried chickpea falafel, and beer battered king prawns.

It is available Monday to Friday between 12pm and 2.30pm.

The breakfast menu, which is served 8.30am-11am, includes a full English, with veggie and vegan options, ‘eggs benedict our way’, open omelettes, breakfast baps and more.

An evening menu will also be launched towards the end of the summer.

Rob Smith is new head chef at The Drill after leaving a similar position of 13 years at Lincoln Minster School.

He told The Lincolnite the new menu is “creative, modern, and freshly produced food”, saying: “I’m hoping it will attract more customers and get the name of The Drill out there, that it isn’t just an arts theatre, but also does top quality food.”

Theatre manager Craig Morrow describes the new menu as “casual dining” with a focus on “small plates and light bites, alongside some very tasty mains”.