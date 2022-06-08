Food, crafts and deer safaris at first Stourton Woods Summer Artisan Market

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic and take a tour of the grounds

More than 50 local businesses will showcase their creative work, art, food and decor at the first Stourton Woods Summer Artisan Market this month.

Stourton Estates teamed up with the Lincolnshire Makers Group, a collective of over 800 local creatives to host the event in Baumber on June 26th.

It will run from 10am until 4pm and will be free to enter, though there will be a small charge to park on the estate.

Jodie Mason, who founded the Lincolnshire Makers group in 2021, has built a community of creatives who support each other.

She said: “The group has such a diverse set of talent from every inch of Lincolnshire, and the Summer Artisan Market is a celebration of this and invites visitors to come along and see the best of local art, food, accessories and decor on their doorstep!”

Businesses will be housed in the shelter of the Roundhouse in the woods which is surrounded by parklands of red deer and their newly born deer calves.

Visitors can expect a huge range of items on offer from cakes to candles, jewellery to jams, honey to homewares, cheese to ceramics, doughnuts to dog treats, fudge to flowers.

Local guitar duo Nigel and Teri will entertain visitors throughout the event, plus locally sourced food and culinary delights served by SEASON Street Food and The Peel Wood Fired Kitchen making delicious fresh pizzas.

Picnic benches will be dotted throughout the grounds and people are welcome to make themselves at home, and take a walk across the grounds.

Deer safaris will run throughout the day (which are wheelchair accessible) and kids ride free.

These can be booked online in advance on the Stourton Estates website. The event is dog friendly and entry is free, although a small car parking fee will apply – every penny

of which is reinvested into the grounds maintenance.