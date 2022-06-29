Man admits attempted sex offences against under-age girls

He has been warned to expect a jail sentence

A judge warned a Spalding man to expect jail after he admitted attempted sex offences relating to five under-age girls.

James Andrew Killner, 50, was ordered to comply with the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register after he pleaded guilty to five offences during a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

The offences which occurred between January 31, 2019 and February 8, 2019 are in relation to five girls aged under-16.

In each charge Killner admitted attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity, in which he did not reasonably believe she was 16 or over.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, defending, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a probation report on Killner.

Mr Cranmer-Brown also asked for a psychological report on Killner to assess the impact of his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“The defendant and I are under no illusion to the likely sentence in this case,” Mr Cranmer-Brown explained.

“However, that being said, these offences go back to 2019 at a time when the defendant was in a very poor state mentally.”

Judge Simon Hirst agreed to adjourn sentence on Killner but warned him that “immediate custody is the overwhelmingly likely sentence.”

The judge told Killner: “You have pleaded guilty to serious offences.

“I will as requested adjourn sentence for a psychological report and a pre-sentence report.

“The fact that I have adjourned sentence does not mean that you will not be locked up.”

Killner, of Spalding Common, was granted bail until 12 August when he will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.