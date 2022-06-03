Man arrested at Lincoln train station for being ‘drunk and abusive’
Possibly taking the jubilee celebrations too far
A ‘drunk and abusive’ male has been taken to custody by British Transport Police at Lincoln train station on Friday.
Officers were only on duty for 45 minutes when they spotted the clearly drunk man at the train station in Lincoln on Friday afternoon.
British Transport Police say he was being drunk and abusive before he was arrested by officers for being drunk and disorderly.
“He will have a few hours to sober up in a cell”, police said. Perhaps he took his Platinum Jubilee celebrations a step too far…