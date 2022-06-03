Memorial bench for tragic Grace Brockelsby to be unveiled at community tea party

A memorial bench commemorating the life of Boston local Grace Brockelsby, who tragically died in 2019, will be unveiled at a public event this weekend.

Grace, 19, died after stepping out in front of a lorry on Wainfleet Road on June 5, 2019, with an inquest into her death hearing the teenager had taken a Japanese anti-anxiety drug shortly before the incident.

She had struggled with her mental health in the final years of her life, and her passing left questions of what more could have been done to help Grace.

A fundraiser was set up by Grace’s godmother Lisa Tague to gather donations for a bench in her memory, hand-carved with all her favourite things, including a teddy, a Chanel bottle and a globe with a plane travelling around it.

More than £2,000 was raised and Boston Town Area Committee approved the bench and location in March.

The bench is located in Boston Central Park opposite the skate park, and will be unveiled to the public at a special event called Grace’s Queen Bee Tea Party, held at 1.30pm on Sunday, June 5.

Everyone from the Boston community is welcome to join and check out the bench, as well as take part in a series of activities such as giant Jenga, a treasure hunt and big games of rounders. It will also be attended by the Mayor of Boston.

Etched onto the bench is a plaque with Grace’s face, date of birth and date of death on there, as well as a powerful message from the family about “Our Amazing Grace”.

There are also QR codes that take you to mental health support websites, as well as uplifting messages and information for how to contact the leading mental health charity Mind – with a dedicated section for young people.

A remarkable note of “you have the power to say this is not how the story is going to end” has been carved onto one of the bench legs, promoting a message of support for anybody who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.